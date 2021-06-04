Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $140,000 in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 667,605 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $3,337,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 166,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 151,316 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.95 and a beta of 3.74. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.59.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.