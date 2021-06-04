Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes $253,000 Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

