Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,612 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,612 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 119,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 408,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 89,549 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $52.60 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $53.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

