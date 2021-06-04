Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 31,384 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 523.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,384 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2,303.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

SCHJ opened at $51.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $54.98.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.