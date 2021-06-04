Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,431 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,390,000 after buying an additional 128,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,850,000 after buying an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,859,000 after acquiring an additional 197,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.62.

EXR stock opened at $153.78 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $154.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

