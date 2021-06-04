Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $8,423,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $193.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

