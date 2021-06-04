Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TY stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2388 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

