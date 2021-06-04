Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,535,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,796,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $48.45 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02.

