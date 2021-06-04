Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Update

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the April 29th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $129.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.02. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $129.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,371.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 71,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

