Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Planet 13 from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Planet 13 stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Planet 13 has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused and related products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products.

