Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering to C$48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.45.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$44.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.26 billion and a PE ratio of 23.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$19.77 and a 1 year high of C$45.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.3300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total transaction of C$398,110.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,512,606.87. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total transaction of C$2,322,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,290,112 shares in the company, valued at C$88,661,686.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,548.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

