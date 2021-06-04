Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.20 to $83.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $101.80 to $117.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.76.

NYSE CP traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $81.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,235,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.7565 dividend. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

