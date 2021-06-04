Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.20 to $83.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $101.80 to $117.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.76.

NYSE CP traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $81.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,235,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.7565 dividend. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.