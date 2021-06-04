Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$205.72. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$203.80, with a volume of 213,668 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$216.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$196.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11. The stock has a market cap of C$11.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49.

In related news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total value of C$1,246,580.40.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

