Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Cowen

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WEED. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.33.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

WEED stock opened at C$30.57 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$18.44 and a 12-month high of C$71.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71. The stock has a market cap of C$11.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.86.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.