Canopy Growth’s (WEED) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WEED. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.33.

TSE WEED opened at C$30.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$32.86. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$18.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

