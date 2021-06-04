CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.18.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWX. National Bankshares upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.79 million and a PE ratio of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$3.40 and a one year high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$519.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$467.00 million. Analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.0250289 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 200.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.95%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

