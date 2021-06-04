Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $12.94 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 904,897 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 478,206 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

