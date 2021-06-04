Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 59.40 ($0.78). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73), with a volume of 224,828 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49. The company has a market cap of £45.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.07.

About Carclo (LON:CAR)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

