Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director John V. Balen Buys 1,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director John V. Balen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.11 per share, with a total value of $103,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,380.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.52.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

