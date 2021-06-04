CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $79.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.89 and a beta of 0.66. CareDx has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.75.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. On average, analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,768.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 421,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,514,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,726,111. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $789,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CareDx by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CareDx by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

