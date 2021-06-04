CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will post sales of $47.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.70 million and the highest is $47.90 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $44.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $191.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $193.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $192.45 million, with estimates ranging from $178.24 million to $214.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.22. 10,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,548. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

