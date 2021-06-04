Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$293.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$247.08.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$174.07 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$127.28 and a 1-year high of C$250.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$177.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 813.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.8799997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$911,125.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

