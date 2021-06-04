CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas Sells 10,000 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $278,300.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $284,000.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after purchasing an additional 517,945 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 131.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,726 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

