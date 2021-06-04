CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.05. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

