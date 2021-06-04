Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

CRI stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.75. 537,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,171. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Carter’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,371,000 after acquiring an additional 172,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Carter’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,318,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Carter’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,253,000 after acquiring an additional 124,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 45.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

