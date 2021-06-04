Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $207.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASY traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.96. 283,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,457. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $142.34 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

