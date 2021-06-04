Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stake Raised by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,472 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Catalent worth $69,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,633. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.53.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Argus lifted their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

