CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) PT Raised to $13.50

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CTT opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.39. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $565.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.40.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. On average, research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.