Catherine Savage Purchases 13,135 Shares of Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) Stock

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) insider Catherine Savage acquired 13,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$7.61 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,996.76 ($71,426.25).

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Infratil’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. Infratil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -261.54%.

Infratil Limited owns and operates infrastructure businesses and investments primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Trustpower, Tilt Renewables, Wellington International Airport, NZ Bus, Perth Energy, Associate, and All Other Segments and Corporate segments.

