Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $252.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

CVCO opened at $221.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.14. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $162.88 and a 52 week high of $242.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 30.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after buying an additional 43,552 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,531,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

