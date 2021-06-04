CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CDW by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CDW by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in CDW by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.31. The company had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,424. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.52.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,351 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

