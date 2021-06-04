CEEK VR 1-Day Volume Tops $410,044.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 166.4% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $410,044.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00076678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00022978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.96 or 0.00981370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.14 or 0.09741342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00050137 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

