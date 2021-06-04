CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Trading Up 4.8%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s stock price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 6,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,100,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%. Research analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEL-SCI news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CEL-SCI by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.