Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Boosted by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $72.41 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $74.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

