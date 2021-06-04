Centric Cash Price Tops $0.0005 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $414,633.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001943 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00093681 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,307,370,204 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

