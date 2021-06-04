Certified Advisory Corp Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYF. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $56,356,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 58,528 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 141.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57,909 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $2,446,000.

NYSEARCA RYF opened at $62.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

