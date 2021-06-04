Certified Advisory Corp Invests $31,000 in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 753,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after buying an additional 445,960 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 25,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $958,000.

BATS PFFD opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.66. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

