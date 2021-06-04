Certified Advisory Corp Purchases New Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $129.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

