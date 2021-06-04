CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.06. 121,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.81, a PEG ratio of 149.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30. CEVA has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Strs Ohio raised its position in CEVA by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CEVA by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CEVA by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

