ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

CHX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.27.

CHX opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 3.35. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after buying an additional 1,563,737 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in ChampionX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,018,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,998,000 after buying an additional 556,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,134,000 after purchasing an additional 51,325 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,390,000 after purchasing an additional 868,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at $94,318,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

