Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives $132.50 Average PT from Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

GTLS opened at $142.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

