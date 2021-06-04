Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $185,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $30,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,254 shares of company stock valued at $53,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.63. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.94%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

