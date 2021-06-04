Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives $39.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of CQP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,449. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 186.39%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

In other news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

