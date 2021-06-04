Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Down 4.4%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.23. 7,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,315,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

