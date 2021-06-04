Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Down 4.4%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.23. 7,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,315,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
