Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDNY. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

KDNY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 135,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,885. The company has a market capitalization of $744.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.00. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 1,122.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 673,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

