Chronologic Achieves Market Cap of $290,668.32 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000664 BTC on exchanges. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $290,668.32 and $34,698.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00077982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00025483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00992180 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,620.18 or 0.09818916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00051805 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,394,861 coins and its circulating supply is 1,186,981 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

