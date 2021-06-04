CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. 6,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,781. CHS has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $29.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63.
