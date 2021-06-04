CIBC Trims RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) Target Price to $2.50

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperformer” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 86.01% from the company’s current price.

Shares of RIV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,800. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,510 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $97,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,433.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $260,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,886.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,540.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.