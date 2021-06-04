CIBC Trims RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) Target Price to $2.50

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperformer” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 86.01% from the company’s current price.
Shares of RIV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,800. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $18.18.
In other news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,510 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $97,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,433.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $260,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,886.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,540.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
