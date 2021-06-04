Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $210,000 Investment in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

