Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $200.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.26. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist decreased their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.50.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

